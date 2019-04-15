CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Plenty of questions that need answers

'I really need help with some of life's most troubling situations'

'I really need help with some of life's most troubling situations'

OVER the past few weeks there have been some things troubling me and today I just really need to ask why?

I really need help with some of life's most troubling situations.

Why is it that there can be one mosquito in my house and at 1am it is buzzing around my head? Doesn't it have somewhere else it has to be?

Why is it I am late for work and there is someone towing a caravan in front of me with not an overtaking lane in sight?

While talking about driving, why is it some people's accepted driving speed on the highway is 80km/h and when they come to an overtaking lane it is 110km/h?

Why is it when I am planning an early night that the neighbours think it is acceptable to launch into a spur-of-the-moment rave party?

Why do smokers see the need to light up in a non-smoking area so we can all have to share in their cancer-causing vapours?

Why is it when I come back from holidays and return to work that my monitor, chair and anything that has not been nailed down on my desk has been pilfered?

Why is it that when I am in a hurry to get out of the supermarket with a full trolley of groceries there are only two checkouts open?

And why do people persist in holding public get-togethers and catch-ups in the aisles? Take your conversation somewhere with more square footage.

Why is it acceptable, when posed with a question via text message, to respond with an emoji? I don't speak emoji.

Why do some people persist with toilet rolls over the top? Everybody knows under is the accepted way.

Why is it that there is nothing other than reality TV shows on our main channels every night?

Why is it acceptable for people to leave their shopping trolley in a vacant car park? They can't find their own way home, people

Why can't I have a nice dinner or night out with friends without them obsessively looking at their phone or checking Facebook?

If you are at the front of the line to order at a restaurant, know what you are ordering. Your indecision is holding up the line. Why?

Time for me to get off my soapbox.

I feel so much better now.