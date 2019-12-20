CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Christmas, what’s not to love?

I love an Aussie Christmas, in 40-degree heat, everyone seated at the table, loaded with 12 different types of meat.

I love an ice cold stubby, not before midday as a rule, someone will have too many, and end acting like a tool.

I love the backyard cricket, one-hand-one-bounce the rules here, makes it easier for dad, so he doesn't drop his beer.

I love in Australia we eat outside, to enjoy this time in December, not deterred by mozzies and flies, insect repellent you need to remember.

I love all the food, traditional, from a time way back, nan's recipes, nan's ways, ironic, lunch is always followed by a "nana" nap.

I love that Santa, can be traditional too, bras and undies for me, socks and jocks for you.

I love the time with family, mostly absent through the year, more grey hair and more wrinkles, just being present is reason to cheer.

I love to eat all the leftovers, after Christmas for days and days, but you do need to get creative, Google "leftover ham 101 ways".

I love to watch the Boxing Day test, Australia and New Zealand will show no fear, no trips to Bunnings beforehand boys, leave the sandpaper at home this year.

I love time with friends, a few cold ones on the back deck, talking of new year's resolutions, and why we haven't won the lottery yet.

But most of all I love, that my family and friends are safe and dear, to enjoy this time together, I hope Santa got my letter to say I've been nice this year.

A big thank you to all those people who have read this column this year. Whether you have stumbled across it once or read it every week I hope that I have been able to make you smile at some stage. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Years.

Clarence Chatterbox is taking a two-week break and will return on Friday January 10.