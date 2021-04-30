Claims MP accused family of ‘child trafficking’ on flight

Police are investigating claims a Queensland politician accused a family of being "child traffickers" in an ugly altercation on a Virgin flight.

It's understood One Nation MP Stephen Andrew was removed from a plane last Thursday after an alleged altercation involving a family with a young baby, and cabin crew.

But the Member for Mirani, who was flying home to Mackay after a parliamentary sitting, has denied any wrongdoing.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Mackay Airport on April 22 "relating to interactions that occurred on an aircraft. The matter continues to be the subject of an inquiry," the spokesman said.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Zizi Averill

The Courier-Mail has been told police are investigating whether MP referred to the child's parents as "child traffickers" during the exchange on board the flight, but Mr Andrew vehemently denies that. He denied he had been drunk and disorderly on the plane and said police met him at Mackay Airport because he had called them.

Mr Andrew said he called police because he was concerned for the welfare of a toddler on the plane who was "very distressed" and "banging, screaming on the plane" and "going ballistic".

"It had absolutely nothing to do with me being drunk and disorderly on the plane," he said. "Standing up for a small baby on a plane who can't speak for themselves is an admirable thing."

A Virgin spokesman said: "We can confirm that a disorderly passenger incident occurred on-board VA621 from Brisbane to Mackay on 22 April 2021. The matter has since been referred to Queensland Police."

Originally published as Claims Qld MP accused family of 'child trafficking' on Virgin flight