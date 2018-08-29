Menu
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
News

Civic roles a focus of city chief

29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
BALANCING civic duties with the task of improving Ipswich City Council governance will be a focus of administrator Greg Chemello.

After meeting many of the organisation's 1300 staff, Mr Chemello intends to get down to business.

During his 19-month contract, Mr Chemello will be tasked with reviewing the council's policies, procedures and improving culture.

Residents have also questioned whether they will have council representation at civic events and engagements.

According to Ipswich City Council, the role of the administrator and his attendance at community events is yet to be determined.

"As soon as this is finalised, we will include information on our website,” the council said.

The community is also being encouraged to speak to staff in the council's 10 divisional offices, which have been re-branded as community spaces.

- Hayden Johnson

