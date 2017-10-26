Sport

City's top multi-use facility back in spotlight

Queensland Country player Angus Scott-Young presents Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli with a special jersey marking the important National Rugby Championship game at the North Ipswich Reserve on Sunday.
Queensland Country player Angus Scott-Young presents Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli with a special jersey marking the important National Rugby Championship game at the North Ipswich Reserve on Sunday. Rob Williams
David Lems
by

HAVING already hosted major rugby league and football matches over many years, the North Ipswich Reserve will take centre stage for another historic match this weekend.

The National Rugby Championship clash between Queensland Country and Perth Spirit will again bolster Ipswich's sporting reputation.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli hoped to see a big crowd at Sunday's 4pm match, after the city has successfully staged A-League pre-season football matches, Queensland Cup rugby league encounters and Broncos NRL visits.

"It's the perfect rectangular field for all those sports,'' Cr Antoniolli said of the highly-regarded North Ipswich Reserve.

"Every one of the users has told us that it's an exceptional field and we're reliably informed this is the best field in the entire Intrust Super Cup (state rugby league series).

"It goes to show we in Ipswich do provide great facilities for our sporting teams.''

Cr Antoniolli said hosting the first National Rugby Championship match at North Ipswich on Sunday was terrific for the city.

"We can only hope that we get a good crowd here because it will  showcase rugby,'' he said.

"It's very high calibre. It's the next step down from that Super Rugby competition so I would really like to see a great crowd come and see some great rugby.

"And having a Queensland team in the final is always good as well.''

Cr Antoniolli said the inclusion of former Ipswich Grammar students like Efi Ma'afu and Teti Tela in the Qld Country squad added to the special occasion.

"The amazing thing is the field looks good, it's nice and green after that rain, but the fact it has held up so well after the rain is great too,'' he said.

That reinforces the North Ipswich Reserve's reputation as a valuable multi-use facility, anchored by teams like the Ipswich Jets.

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich sporting facilities national rugby championship queensland country rugby team

Ipswich Queensland Times
State Govt to spend $1M on free kids' flu vaccines

State Govt to spend $1M on free kids' flu vaccines

IPSWICH children are now eligible for a free flu vaccine.

Your top ten complaints to Ipswich council

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

Ipswich, here's what gets your goat

TRIBUTE: The many faces of Ipswich hero Bob Green

Bob Green from Happy Wanderers is promoting the tour groups next trip around outback Queensland. Money raised from the trp will be donated to the Sunshine Children's Ward at Ipswich Hospital. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times IPS120811TOUR12A

The funeral will be held today

New specialist joins team at expanding Ipswich hospital

READY TO WORK: Obstetrician and Gynecologist Sarika Bhadange has started work at St Andrew's Private Hospital.

The hospital is in the middle of a major expansion

Local Partners

Ipswich's vital role in national championship

A victory over defending champions Perth Spirit will secure 2017 competition leaders Queensland Country top spot in this year's National Rugby Championship.

Hornets girls share in Queensland title success

Ipswich/Logan Hornets regular Georgia Voll makes runs for Darling Downs against Metropolitan Easts in the Queensland School Sport 13-15 years girls Cricket Championships final.

Unbeaten effort at girls state championships

Ablett gets early chance to face Suns for Cats

Gary Ablett is back at Geelong after being traded by the Suns.

Ablett to line-up against old team.