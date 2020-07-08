Menu
Dexter the cow with Tara.
City’s top family tourist attraction back in business

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER months of coronavirus restrictions, the animals at Ipswich’s Nature Centre are more than ready to welcome back visitors.

The nature centre welcomes about 250,000 tourists every year making it the city’s most popular tourist attraction, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily close to the public.

It is the oldest and only free zoo in southeast Queensland.

In the meantime, employees have been working hard behind the scenes to keep the animals entertained while waiting for restrictions to lift.

The dingoes have been going on daily walks and playing games, while Dexter the cow has been receiving daily massages and brushings.

The kangaroos have been encouraged to forage by finding treats in cardboard boxes.

As of this Friday, 10 July, the Nature Centre will re-open.

A council spokesperson said group visits are available to be booked through Discover Ipswich during the school holidays.

“Extra hand sanitisers have been placed throughout the zoo and extra cleaning of high touch areas has been implemented,” they said.

“There is also additional signage to remind people that social distancing is required while visiting the centre.

“There will be a form at the front gate that will need to be filled out upon arrival requesting names and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes.”

Ipswich Nature Centre is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

Entry is free but gold coin donations are accepted at a box on the fence as you leave.

Ipswich Queensland Times

