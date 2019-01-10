City's punters dreaming of $80m jackpot

IPSWICH residents are jumping on the bandwagon as Powerball prepares to give away its second biggest jackpot ever tonight; a mind-blowing $80million.

After seven weeks of jackpotting, sales have gone through the roof at Ipswich newsagents as demand to get a share of the spoils goes into overdrive.

Business has been brisk at newsagents across the city, with people scrambling to get their tickets.

Colleen Saloman of Nextra Riverlink said the massive jackpot on the table tonight had drawn plenty of interest.

"I'd pay off my mortgage then go live in the south of France for six months” Mark Hamlin from North Ipswich Cordell Richardson

"The response to this superdraw has been huge," she said. "When it gets to be really big like this, it just gets massive and everybody wants that dream don't they?

"I'd say about 80 per cent of people buy more tickets than normal, but as long as you have a ticket you have a chance to win.

"We have Oz Lotto as well, so even though seven weeks seems like a long time for a jackpot not to go off, there are other games you can play. I'm sure one day we'll see $100million up for grabs. I'd love to win it. I'd take the whole family on a long holiday."

Colleen has seen at least five big winning tickets sold at her counter, including in 2014 when a regular customer walked away with more than $2million.

"We had another winner who didn't know she'd won, she won first division and when we put that through itwas very exciting."

"I'd go on a holiday, as I've never been on a plane before. I'd love to go to Borneo to visit an orphanage for orangutans.” Kim Pfeffer from Willlowbank Cordell Richardson

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said he expected up to one-in-three Australian adults to have an entry in today's draw.

He said history could also be made tonight if one entry took home the entire $80million Powerball prize.

"The current Australian record for the biggest division one win by a single entry was a massive $70million Powerball prize won by a Hervey Bay couple in 2016."

January has a track record of big Powerball jackpot wins. In 2017, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers shared a $55million Powerball prize, while last year a mystery Melbourne winner also snared $55 million.

Powerball draw 1182 closes at 7.30pm AEST today so get to your local newsagent fast.

"I'd live at the beach, somewhere like Noosa.” "And a $1000 Smiggle voucher for my mum?” Natalie and Jade Davies from Raceview Cordell Richardson

Powerball facts

Almost two thirds of winning entries last year (totalling $144 million), were QuickPick entries, where numbers are randomly generated.

One in four of the winning entries were PowerHIT entries, where you are guaranteed the winning Powerball.

From the main barrell, the two 'hottest' numbers are 32 and 29, which have both been drawn 13 and 12 times respectively in the last year.

The 'coldest numbers' are 1, 10, 11, 12, 21 and 27 which have all only come out four times each in 2018.

From the Powerball barrell, 3, 13 and 19 are the hot numbers, all coming out four times each, while 1, 2, 4 and 18 did not make an appearance at all in 2018.

