Renovation rescue planned for historic houses

IN THE WORKS: Seqwater strategic projects co-ordinator Michael Saxby with one of the duplexes set to be renovated at at Mt Crosby.

IN THE WORKS: Seqwater strategic projects co-ordinator Michael Saxby with one of the duplexes set to be renovated at at Mt Crosby. Rob Williams

SEQWATER is embarking on a historic task that it hopes will help preserve part of the story of Mt Crosby.

Perched on the hill overlooking the eastern bank of the Mt Crosby Weir are seven houses and duplexes that have stood proudly since 1892.

Built for the engineers and firemen who worked at the then-steam-powered water pumping station, the three houses and four duplexes are undergoing a three-month refurbishment to prepare them for sale.

Seqwater project co-ordinator Michael Saxby said the restoration would ensure the heritage of the 126-year-old buildings was retained.

The work being carried out includes full rewiring and re-plumbing, refit of bathrooms and kitchens, refencing, tree removal, roof repairs, lead paint and asbestos removal, re- stumping and termite damage assessment and repair.

"The works commenced at the beginning of this month and are expected to take more than three months," Mr Saxby said.

The Mt Crosby Pumping Station and workers' housing in 1892. Mt Crosby Historical Society

"It's very labour intensive and quite detailed."

Seqwater undertook conservation management plans and consulted with the local historical society, which has given its blessing for the refurbishments. Mt Crosby Historical Society president Col Hester said there was a danger that the old homes would be allowed to slowly deteriorate, which would have been a tragedy given their historical significance.

"This project is important because these were the original company houses on the Works Hill," Mr Hester said.

"They only provided houses for the chief engineer, second and third engineer and the eight duplexes for the firemen, who stoked the coal on the boiler until the plant was electrified in 1948.

"The duplexes are unique because they were designed by Charles McLay, the colonial draftsman who designed Customs House in Brisbane.

"McLay had been commissioned to design a new museum, but there was a recession in 1890 and that was put on hold. The duplexes amounted to some of the crumbs of government work that he was given during that time."

The construction of the Mt Crosby pumping station and surrounding houses turned the tiny farming area into something of a small town.

One of the houses being renovated at part of the SEQ Water 'The Works Hill Housing' project at Mt Crosby. Contributed

Football teams including "The Mounties" emerged, the school was built and put Mt Crosby on the map.

One of the houses, originally built for the first engineer, was demolished in the 1970s.

The worker housing remained occupied by various tenants under the ownership of Brisbane City Council until 2008, when Seqwater took over operation of the facilities.

They currently occupy a single title, however Seqwater hopes to separate each dwelling into individual titles and also have them heritage listed.

Three of the 11 dwellings remain occupied to this day.

The sale of the buildings is expected to occur in mid-2019.

"We are totally looking forward to seeing the finished product," Mr Hester said.

"We are trying to take a supporting role in making sure Seqwater realises the value of what they have there. It's bloody great."