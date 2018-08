A FLAG-RAISING ceremony will be held at Soldiers Memorial Hall this Friday to pay tribute to Invictus Games athletes.

Ipswich RSL Sub-branch will host the designated Fly the Flag day, flying the flag to show support for wounded servicemen, women and their families.

Melissa Roberts, who participated in last year's Invictus Games and won seven medals, will read the Invictus Games poem.

Those involved with the games are invited to attend at 11.15am.