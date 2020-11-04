City’s finest achievers being recognised at elite awards

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Jude Thomas chats to MC Shane Webcke at last year’s City of Ipswich Sports Awards. Picture: Rob Williams

EXCITEMENT is building as the city's major sporting achievements are about to be celebrated.

Despite COVID-19 issues, the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards are still going ahead at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Friday night.

Although 200 people normally attend, a limited number of seats were available for this year's 11th sports award function due to COVID restrictions.

At one stage, it looked like it could be a virtual awards ceremony.

However, Council's ongoing support and efforts have ensured a sit-down function will give the finalists and winners deserved recognition.

Over the past decade, outstanding individual and team efforts have been honoured.

Most impressive for our city is the diversity of sports and talent showcased each year.

Successes over the past 18 months highlight the ongoing community commitment, service to clubs and Ipswich pride.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers will be acknowledged through Ipswich City Council's excellent sports awards program.

TOP PERFORMERS: 2019 winners

Mayor Teresa Harding congratulated all finalists and said the quality of nominations was outstanding.

"Ipswich has an enviable sporting history with success across a wide range of different sports, as seen in this year's finalists who have excelled in their fields in every sport from netball to rugby union to athletics, swimming and baseball," Cr Harding said.

"The Ipswich Sports Awards is a great opportunity to highlight the dedication and passion of those who contribute to our vibrant sporting community, including the players, coaches, volunteers and officials.

"Every one of our finalists should be proud of what they have achieved, particularly while remaining committed to their codes and supporting their teammates through challenging times caused by COVID-19.

"Council is committed to supporting local sporting clubs and delivering high-quality facilities right across the city."

The night's MC is Olympia Kwitowski, who regularly appears at functions for major companies.

CATEGORY FINALISTS

Senior Sportsperson Award: Brian Hansen, Clay Dawson, Matthew Pascoe, Joshua Routledge, Jarrod Harvey, Allira Toby.

Junior Sportsperson Award: Mercedes Siganto, Poppy Wilson, Charlize Goody, Faits Faitala Snr Tupai, Shaylen Lowe, Merrick Small, Blake Murray, Mark Woodward, Ella Macartney, Alisha Boge.

Official of the Year: Bayden Sawyers, Gabrielle Ticehurst, Jordan Harton.

Team of the Year: Ipswich Flyers netball, NANCI Running Squad, Musketeers women's baseball, Ipswich Eagles women's AFL, Ipswich Futsal U15 girls.

Volunteer of the Year: Scott Morrison, Sheridan Victor, Anne O'Donnell, Daniel Thomas, Catharina Slot.

Coach of the Year: Nicole Grant, Peter Reeves, Claudia Murray, Stacey Taurima.

Masters Sportsperson of the Year: Clay Dawson, Simon Knechtli, Matthew Pascoe, Derek Murray.

Sporting Organisation of the Year: Ipswich Rugby Union, Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Agility Dog Club of QLD.