WHEN it comes to best dressed pets in Ipswich it seems dogs are leading the way.

Of the more than 60 photos shared to our Facebook page by readers, only three of those were of felines.

The most popular canine get up belonged to Dana Haywood's Winston (above), in his Pugonwealth Games attire.

Frankie in a Kmart shirt with a matching hat and glasses. Kaila-maree Brook.

Kaila-maree Brook's dachshund Frankie also cut a stylish look.

Here are some of the other favourites.

To see all the pics, go to: facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes/

Kyah sporting unicorn hoodie. Lynne Smart

Hang dog look. Amie Tummers