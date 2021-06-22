Perth has recorded its coldest morning in two years.

Perth has shivered through its coldest morning in two years and the Bureau of Meteorology warns more cold weather is coming this week.

Residents in Jandakot endured a very cold 0.2C, while the Perth station recorded 1.9C.

The last time Perth had a colder temperature was May 19, 2019 when it reached just 1.6C.

Perth’s record-low for the month is -0.7C, recorded June 17, 2006.

Forecaster Noel Puzey told NCA NewsWire that clear skies, light winds and the winter solstice had combined to bring temperatures down.

“So it’s not all that surprising that it was cold overnight,” he said.



Cold weather is expected to continue in Perth for a few days before rain arrives. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Conditions will remain very cold for the next couple of days before rain falls on Sunday.

“It will be raining over the weekend but it won’t be as cold,” Mr Puzey said.



“It’s not that unusual weather, but people should rug up and keep warm.”

Even Premier Mark McGowan commented on the chilly weather.

“Who says Perth doesn’t get cold?” he posted on social media.



He then followed up with a comment: “To all our friends around the world: we know this is not that cold. Just let us have this one.”

And who says Perth doesn't get cold! Posted by Mark McGowan on Monday, June 21, 2021

It comes after a fierce storm caused flash flooding in Albany and Denmark, further south in Western Australia over the weekend.

PERTH FORECAST FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Tuesday: 15C, partly cloudy

Wednesday: 5-17C, partly cloudy

Thursday: 5-17C, mostly sunny

Friday: 5-18C, partly cloudy

Saturday: 6-20C, partly cloudy

Sunday: 8-21C, shower or two

Monday: 12-19C, showers

Originally published as City’s coldest morning in years