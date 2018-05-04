Menu
Ipswich City Council's new CEO Sean Madigan.
Ipswich City Council's new CEO Sean Madigan. Hayden Johnson
Council News

City's CEO could cut a lone figure if councillors fall

Hayden Johnson
by
4th May 2018 3:53 PM
IPSWICH'S new chief executive officer could be sworn in as a lone figure if the State Government moves swiftly to dismiss councillors.

Sean Madigan, who was announced as the council's next chief executive officer on Tuesday, will transition into his new role before the end of May.

Councillors have been given until May 24 to prove to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe why they should not be dismissed.

After being installed to bring stability to a council rocked by the suspension of Jim Lindsay in September, acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar is due to leave the organisation on May 31.

Mr Madigan could face a baptism of fire if Mr Hinchliffe decides to dismiss councillors.

A spokesman for the council did not reveal if Mr Kellar would consider extending his contract while the future of councillors is determined.

"Neither Mr Kellar nor Mr Madigan will speculate on the outcome," the council spokesman said.

Mr Hinchliffe, through a spokesman, refused to comment on the matter.

