City's bus network records staggering turnaround: Report

Ipswich bus routes are to be merged as part of a state government review of services.Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

A REVIVAL of the region's bus network has been recorded as passengers return to public transport.

Data acquired by Rail Back on Track found Ipswich's Westside bus service recorded a 10.26 per cent increase in passengers in the 2017-2018 financial year.

Group spokesman Robert Dow said it was a positive result for public transport in the region.

The increase comes after consecutive years of decreasing bus patronage.

"The turnaround last year was amazing," Mr Gow said.

"It was the best turnaround of any bus routes in southeast Queensland."

Prior to the 2017-18 increase, patronage on the region's bus network had fallen 7.62 per cent.

"We were losing passengers at a pretty great rate," Mr Dow said.

Since the 2013-2014 financial year patronage on Ipswich buses has fallen 5.52 per cent.

The decline is on the lower end of the scale, with other areas experiencing more significant losses.

Logan City Bus Service recorded a 14 per cent decline.

"The new fare structure has made travel more affordable, which was introduced in December 2016," Mr Dow said.

"The first full year where that was in place was 2017-18.

"The other factor is, we're simply having pretty considerable population increases around Ipswich generally."

Mr Dow said although the news was positive, more work needed to be done for rail connections.

"We need to do more work with our feeder buses and we need to increase the frequency and the span of the buses," he said.