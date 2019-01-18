Menu
Madden Riley Flanagan was born on Novermber 2, 2018 to Dean Flanagan and Samantha Wright.
City's booming baby figures

Carly Morrissey
by
18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
IPSWICH and Springfield are in the grip of a baby boom.

Latest state birth statistics show the highest numbers were recorded in areas with higher populations with Ipswich the fifth highest in the state with 3351 births following Brisbane (14,598), Gold Coast (6985), Moreton Bay (5539) and Logan (4960).

While Springfield Lakes is outperforming other suburbs in terms of births per population.

Only 17,450 people live in Springfield Lakes, but 356 babies were registered to mums there in 2017, making the suburb the ninth highest for number of births in the southeast and the 14th highest for Queensland.

If you think of that in terms of streets - that's one baby on each of the suburbs 244 streets, bringing the fertility rate for the area to 2.1 babies per woman of child-bearing age.

The high number of births comes after 325 were registered in 2016.

Last year 120 new bubs attended an inaugural Welcoming the Babies ceremony in Springfield Central showing just how many new bubs had been born.

Figures reveal there were more babies born in the south-east than the rest of the state combined, with Riverview recording the second highest fertility rate (2.94) than any other suburb sized statistical area in the Greater Brisbane Statistical Area covering from northern Moreton Bay to the Ipswich hinterland and down to Beenleigh.

Across Queensland, there were 61,158 births registered, a small decline of about 1 per cent on 2016 figures.

Looking at local government areas there were 488 babies born in the Lockyer Valley in 2017 and the fertility rate was 1.83.

The fertility rate in the Scenic Rim was 1.95 and 377 babies were born and the fertility rate for Ipswich was recorded as 2.15 where 3351 babies were born.

