City's $3.3m criterium circuit on track

WITHIN weeks, Ipswich residents could have the first peek at the city's newest cycling facility.

Works on the $3.3million track at Raceview are coming to an end.

Ipswich City Council is already making plans to prepare for a grand opening.

During this week's committee meetings, councillors were told the project was "progressing well" and construction was likely to be finished by the end of February.

The official opening is scheduled for March.

The criterium circuit was a joint project between Ipswich City Council and the Queensland Government which contributed $1.5million.

Ipswich Cycling Club and 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund actively advocated for the track's construction.

Three tracks will be integrated into the circuit; a 1.31km, a 1.08km and a 400m internal oval.

The circuit will replace the Limestone Park velodrome that was demolished in 2010.

Construction on the new track began in October.