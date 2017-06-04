City wealth was built on industry

FUTURE CITY: A view of Ipswich in 1863, with the Presbyterian Church in the foreground.

MINES AND MINERALS IN AND AROUND IPSWICH

IPSWICH had/has been extremely fortunate in its history as to its wealth in minerals, agriculture, railways, wool, cotton and timber mills, etc.

Today, we look at the variety of minerals (mainly gold) that have been discovered in the region.

1868 - In the cutting on Limestone Hill, several whitish veins traversing the Limestone rock were found. When examined, they were were found to contain galena, a native sulphide of lead.

1871 - The largest nugget of gold found at Berlin, near Inglewood, weighed 64.97kg and was sold to the Bank of New South Wales for £6876 .

It was named the Precious Nugget in honour of Mr P.C. Willan.

1871 - Messrs Watson of Tarampa, after prospecting for gold in an area near Eskdale station about 112km from Ipswich, found gold which they claimed was "very rich”.

A commissioner granted a prospector claim of 243m to Samuel Watson the discoverer of the reef, and it was named the Blackall Reef after Governor Blackall. A second claim granted to Richard Watson was to be known as The Mysterious.

1871 - Alfred W. Foote found chrome ore just 3.21km from Ipswich.

When tested, it proved to contain 60-70% of chrome of very fine quality.

1870 - In December, 1870, parliament voted a sum of £1000 for the purchase of Queensland specimens to be forwarded to the London Exhibition, where, it was hoped, they would have the effect of attracting people, especially capitalists.

1872 - Quart Pot was the original name of Stanthorpe and in 1872 the town was assuming a busy centre because of the discovery of tin.

This discovery of tin also had its effect on the township of Ipswich - so many men left here to go to the tin mines, that both cricket and football clubs became defunct.

1872 - Fifty-three small farms in the locality known as Platt's Paddock were offered for sale.

The paddock was situated on either side of the Brisbane River.

1880 - Robert Henderson found copper ore on his property at Mount Esk in May, 1880, and he also thought the area contained gold.

1884 - Gold was reported to have been found about 28.96km from Esk in 1884.

It was found on the left-hand branch of Little Oakey Creek a few miles beyond the copper mines. One of the gold miners was a Mr Willis.

1889 - Gold was reported to have been found in Victoria Park Reserve.

1891 - A Mr Daintree said in February, 1891, that chrome iron ore is found in a lode in serpentine country near Ipswich, it was near the Brisbane Rd and cropped out in huge boulders.

This was said to be one of the largest deposits of chrome ore in the world.

1894 - In June, 1894, it was reported gold had been discovered near Brisbane.

The gold was found on the Logan Road, half a kilometre from Kingston Railway Station.