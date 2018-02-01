Netball stars and 21,000 visitors to boost city's economy

THE state's best emerging talent will be on show when Ipswich hosts the Netball Queensland Age Championships at Limestone Park over four days in July this year.

This major sporting event will be supported by Ipswich City Council through a $20,000 sponsorship under its Event Sponsorship Program.

Economic Development and Digital City Committee chairman Cr Paul Tully said the event would attract in excess of 21,000 people.

"This will be made up of players, coaches, managers, umpires, parents and families," Cr Tully said.

"All these visitors will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

"Council's tourism and sport teams worked together to secure the championships for 2018.

"There is potential for a longer term commitment by Netball Queensland."

The council also approved sponsorship for the annual Ipswich Art Awards and the 2018 Tamil New Year celebrations. Cr Tully said Ipswich Events Corporation would receive $10,000 to help conduct the awards.

"The Ipswich Art Awards is the signature launch event of each year's festival and a magnet for lovers of visual arts," he said.

"Council is also proud to support the Varnam Cultural Society in presenting Tamil New Year celebrations on 28 April 2018."

The council approved $2,500 in sponsorship for Varnam Cultural Society.