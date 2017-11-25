City to benefit from Dan's overseas stints

WELCOME RETURN: Top Tennis Academy manager Dan Mascall is settling in at the George Alder Tennis Centre after gaining valuable new skills in the United States.

AFTER two hugely beneficial stints in the United States, Top Tennis Academy manager Dan Mascall could probably work anywhere in the world.

However, the well-travelled former player, passionate coach and director has chosen Ipswich to share his vast network of knowledge.

Mascall, 31, is settling into his new role at the George Alder Tennis Centre at Leichhardt, having been offered the position by former Ipswich Grammar School teammates Lincoln and Zac Remar.

The Remar twins were clearly impressed with what Mascall achieved under a scholarship at the University of Utah and working on an elite program in New Jersey.

Mascall returned the appreciation, excited about what the Top Tennis Academy is planning at Ipswich's tennis headquarters.

"We've got a brilliant team,'' Mascall said, eager to help the Remar brothers bolster tennis around the region.

"We're set up for some good things.''

Chatting to Mascall, it doesn't take long to discover his keenness to inject fresh ideas into the Ipswich tennis community.

Born in Holland and growing up in England and Kenya, he is grateful for his extended opportunities in the US after completing Year 12 at Ipswich Grammar.

During Mascall's first stint overseas, he spent four years completing his University of Utah scholarship.

"That really was an incredible experience,'' he said.

"A lot of the guys that I played with in the team there are now pretty much involved in tennis and coaching tennis and managing programs in different parts of the world.

"It was interesting to get all these different perspectives and learning from everyone there.''

After returning to the Gold Coast to coach for 18 months, he spent six more years in the US, based in New Jersey.

One of the benefits was working in an elite centre where more than 5000 players were coached a year.

"It was a really big operation,'' Mascall said.

"I just learnt a tremendous amount what it takes to run programs and really just engage the community because they were a non-profit organisation.''

His next step was becoming a director of a high tennis program, also in New Jersey.

"We basically started off with 10 high performance players in the program and within 12 months, we grew it to over 150 players,'' he said.

"In two years, it was well over 200 players . . . and we had quite few international players come in and train with us for a few months at a time and use that as their base for playing tournaments and training.''

After a long distance relationship, Mascall married his American wife Nicole before the couple made a decision to live at Springfield Lakes. Dan is thrilled to be offered an opportunity to contribute to Ipswich's Top Tennis Academy.

"I've been able to travel around a bit and experience different parts of the world, which has just been amazing,'' he said.

"But now I'm at the point where I just really want to lay my roots down and do something great.''

Top Tennis Academy manager Dan Mascall and his wife Nicole.

He said Top Tennis Academy's new owners shared a passion to help revitalise the sport around Ipswich.

"Lincoln and Zac have just been tremendous,'' Mascall said.

"They are some of the hardest working people I've ever met. They have tremendous vision and a careful approach to how they are doing things.''

Mascall said one of the big goals at Top Tennis Academy was growing the sport.

"Sure, we want to do things well at our club but the bigger picture is that if we do tremendous as a community, tennis wins,'' he said.

Before developing his coaching and managerial skills, Mascall was a top 20 ranked junior player in Australia and top five in Queensland.

At IGS, he was part of GPS teams in 2002 and 2003, where his love of the game blossomed.

Fourteen years later after time in the US, Mascall shares why he still enjoys being heavily involved in tennis.

"It really has been amazing,'' he said.

"Something that you really appreciate about tennis is that on any given day, you are on the court with people from all walks of life, all different industries.

"It's incredible.''

In the US, that included Wall Street financiers, doctors and international players.

"You build a massive network as someone in the tennis industry,'' he said. "It's a lot of fun.''