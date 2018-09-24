City teen facing eight charges after police pursuit

A POLICE chase involving an alleged stolen car that went through Goodna, Redbank and Raceview on Saturday ended in the arrest of three youths.

Jarkeam Dickman, 18, from Ipswich, was charged with eight offences but did not appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday when his matters were briefly mentioned.

Dickman remained in the police cells and was represented by his lawyer Travis Finter.

Dickman's charges include two counts of entering premises with intent at Brassall on September 14; armed robbery at Raceview on September 21; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Dinmore on September 22; and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

No bail application was made with his matters adjourned for mention to October 17.

Two co-accused males from Riverview, aged 16, and Redbank Plains, aged 15, went before the Children's Court (closed in Queensland) to face charges including being a child committing burglary; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.