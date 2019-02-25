Menu
Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk opened the construction of the Rheinmetall Military Vehicle Centre at Redbank.
News

City talks up defence on the fly

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Feb 2019 5:40 AM
MORE investment and growth in the region's military industry will be the goal when an Ipswich City Council delegation meets with global defence contacts next month.

The council will take a group of business people and leaders to this year's Avalon Air Show.

Attracting the high flyers of civil aviation, air transport, defence, military and government, Avalon is held in Victoria every two years.

With the defence industry now front and centre of the Ipswich economy, the council has launched its City of Ipswich Defence Industry Attraction Committee, chaired by council CEO David Farmer.

Economic development chief operating officer Ben Pole said the council's Office of Economic Development would co-ordinate a City of Ipswich Business Mission to take part in the expo at the air show.

"This includes a delegation of businesses and chambers of commerce registered to attend Avalon 2019,” he said.

"The group from Ipswich is officially registered as a delegation at this prestigious event.

"The mission has a clearly defined goal of promoting the Defence Ipswich brand by profiling the city as a growing defence region in Queensland.

"Avalon is a world-class air show and expo held over one week which bring together established business networks, global manufacturers and governments from many nations.”

Delegation leader and council Economic Development manager Paul Massingham said meetings were planned with delegates from the USA, UK, Avalon organisers and other defence-related businesses.

"Council will facilitate introductions and further investigate business attraction and open up opportunities for local Ipswich business to access the global defence supply chain,” he said.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell said the flow-on effect through increased job opportunities would benefit the community as the city's population continued to grow.

Ipswich Queensland Times

