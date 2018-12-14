NERIMA Gardens is glowing with festive cheer after tens of thousands of lights were lit to welcome in the 12 days of Christmas.

The enchanting light display will sparkle from 7pm to 10pm each day over the 12 days, with unique live onstage entertainment today and tomorrow night.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said it was exciting to see the wrapping come off Ipswich's first Christmas Wonderland which was now open to the community.

"About 20,000 lights have been placed throughout Nerima Gardens creating a sense of wonder and an attraction the whole family can enjoy," he said.

"You're never too old to enjoy the magic of Christmas lights and the Wonderland is perfect whether you are young or just young at heart.

"Highlights include the park's lake and waterfall being alive with colour, a 3.5m white Christmas tree and four large Christmas baubles.

"The Wonderland is on until Christmas Eve with roving entertainers, movies, food trucks and Christmas songs programmed throughout the 12 days."

Mr Chemello encouraged families to go along to the Wonderland tonight to avoid missing out on a special event.

"A special part of the Wonderland experience is Santa's Procession on tonight. Santa and his colourful cast of helpers will parade through the park from 6.45pm," he said.

"I encourage families to come along and visit Wonderland to help us spread the festive cheer as we celebrate Christmas in Ipswich."

This is a free event so there's no reason you can't relive the magic night after night until Christmas Eve.

Go to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au for more information.

Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens in Queens Park. Cordell Richardson

Details

What to bring:

Water bottle and rug or picnic blanket

Food stalls onsite, but BYO food permitted

Please note:

No smoking allowed

No alcohol allowed

No bikes, rollerblades/ skates/scooters

Days of festive fun for the whole family

Tonight

6.45pm

Christmas Parade

There is no better way to start the Christmas season than with a parade! Join us as the parade weaves its way from Merle Finimore Avenue to Nerima Gardens, where a spectacular wonderland of festive treelights and fairylights flicker and shine as you travel along the garden path.

7.15pm

Christmas Wonderland Show

All your Wonderland favourites, the Queen, Alice, The Mad Hatter and Hare enjoy Christmas in fantasy-land. This pantomime full of slapstick comedy, dance and hilarious interactive fun for all ages, not just the kids.

8pm

Starz Carollers

Sing along to all your favourite songs, including Silent Night, Hark the Herald Angel Sings, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Jingle Bells, The Little Drummer Boy and many more as Starz Carollers present a beautiful selection of traditional and modern Christmas songs.

Saturday, December 15

5.30pm

Christmas Lights Competition Winners Announcement

6.00pm

Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra

6.30pm

Santa Arrives

6.45pm

Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra

7.35pm

Renata Christmas Show

Renata adds to the joy of Christmas through song, drama and music at this festive family night of entertainment.

8.30pm

Glen Rhodes Magic Christmas Show

Glen Rhodes combines 'mind blowing' magic entertainment and humour that will challenge your senses, tickle your mind and leave you wondering if the impossible is possible. Be ready for a Christmas rollercoaster ride of fun, laughter and magic.

Christmas Movies

Gather the family for the ultimate outdoor cinema experience for Christmas movies to watch your favourite festive classics.

Thursday, December 20

6.30pm

Santa Arrives

7pm

Movie: Home Alone (Christmas related) (PG)

Friday, December 21

6.30pm

Santa Arrives

7pm

Movie - Search for Santa Paws (G)

Saturday, December 22

6.30pm

Santa Arrives

7pm

Movie - Rise of the Guardians (PG)