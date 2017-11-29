City shopping centre 'not seeking rail line closure'

RIVERLINK Shopping Centre management has responded to some negative public feedback in the wake of a story published in yesterday's Queensland Times.

In the story, Riverlink spokesman Peter Chapman said the shopping centre was seeking some clarification from Queensland Rail regarding its future plans for the North Ipswich Workshops.

Mr Chapman reiterated that the shopping centre was not seeking the closure of the rail line and fully supported heritage rail trips.

"After noting major increases in rail traffic through the centre we attempted to find out more details about the future of the railway workshops," he said.

"Unfortunately these details were not forthcoming.

"It is hoped that QR will provide us with a complete briefing as to the future plans for the rail workshops and we are writing to QR CEO Nick Easy to organise a meeting."

The call came following a significant increase in traffic on the rail line that bisects the shopping centre.

In the interest of public safety, the centre has to temporarily shut down whenever a train travels along the line, and a cost of about $1500 is incurred.

On Monday, Queensland Rail's Mr Easy told the QT that there were no plans to cease train restoration activities at the Workshops, which employs 31 boilermakers, carriage builders and blacksmiths.