HEATWAVE: Ipswich set to swelter

Brick layers Brent Thorogood and Ethan Cathro battle the heat building new houses in Ripley.

HOSPITALS across Queensland are bracing for an influx of heat affected patients with "severe" temperatures affecting large areas of south-east Queensland.

In Ipswich temperatures are predicted to stay just below 40 degrees at least until Tuesday.

Today is expected to reach 38 degrees, rising to 39 by Monday.

A stagnant air mass hovering over the south-east corner is behind the sweltering conditions and BoM meteorologist Rick Threlfall said that won't be changing before Thursday.

"There's hot air coming off the Australian continent and normally, every two or three days, there's a southerly change that brings cooler air," Mr Threlfall said.

"There's no sign of a different air mass coming in until the end of next week, so it's the same air sitting over us at a time of year when the sun is its strongest."

An urgent action plan that will see health staff take the same precautions to when a cyclone or flood is approaching has been enacted and staff at Ipswich Hospital will be co-ordinating with the local disaster management throughout the heatwave.

People are most at risk of dehydrating and overheating, which can lead to serious health issues.

Ipswich Hospital's Director of Emergency Dr Daniel Bitmead said extreme heat can affect anyone but those most at risk were the sick, elderly, babies, pregnant women, and breast-feeding mothers.

He said common sense and taking "preventative measures" were key.

"Try not to go outside during the hottest parts of the day and if you do, stay in the shade,drink plenty of water and wear a hat, sun-protective clothing and sunscreen," Dr Bitmead said.

"Keeping hydrated is extremely important during these hot days but avoid drinking drinks high in sugar, caffeine or alcohol. Water is always best."

If temperatures do soar to the 41 degrees predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology earlier in the week, it won't come close to breaking the December historical record. On Christmas Day 1972 temperatures soared to 43.8 degrees in Ipswich.

A high fire danger warning is in place across the region.

