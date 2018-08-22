City set for cold, wet and stormy weather: BoM

RUG up and grab a brolly, folks!

That's what in store for Ipswich and surroundiing areas as we head towards the weekend.

Fortunately you'll have a day to prep before the weather takes a turn with sunny conditions forecast for tomorrow.

It will however be a cold start with a patchy, light morning frost and a minimum of 2C, eventaully warming to 26C.

Light winds will also add to the chill factor, becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

The wet weather will set on Friday.

A cold start with a minimum of 4C will make way for partly cloudy conditions with the chance of showers, most likely in the evening.

The Bureau has also forecast the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain will arrive on the weekend with up to 20mm for Saturday and 15mm for Sunday.

Afternoon and evening showers are forecast for Saturday with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Similar conditions will persist on Sunday with a minimum of 8C and a high of 25C.

Boonah will go a few millilitres better than the rest of the region with 25mm likely for Saturday. Gatton and Laidley will see anywhere between 10mm to 20mm. It will be drier out towards Esk with an outlook of 8mm to 15mm.

The good news is mild conditions will return next week with sunny days on Monday and Tuesday.