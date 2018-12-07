City schools win $2.25 million Christmas present

TWO of the region's schools are celebrating today after it was announced that $2.25 million in capital assistance funding would be coming their way.

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen, said this particular grant program helped to ensure all Queensland students have access to a quality education with the best possible school facilities.

St Peter's Lutheran College at Springfield will receive $1.2 million and The Springfield Anglican College will receive over $1 million.

For St Peters Lutheran College, these funds will be used for the construction of seven classrooms, four withdrawal areas, an iSTEAM laboratory, flexible learning area, a tuckshop, three administration offices, a staffroom, amenities, a student display area, a lift, a covered outdoor learning area, plant room, furniture, equipment and site works.

At Springfield Anglican College, the $1 million will be used for the construction of a centre for senior learning comprising of four classrooms, two flexible learning areas, three withdrawal rooms, entry foyer, staffroom, amenities, a covered outdoor learning area, verandas, furniture, equipment, and site works.

"The funds provided through these grants help to significantly ease the external infrastructure costs associated with capital works projects,” Ms Mullen said.

"Schools typically use the funds for a wide range of important works such as new buildings including specialist classrooms, libraries, canteens and sports courts.

"Funds can also be used for refurbishing or converting existing facilities, improvements to schools ground including pick-up and set-down areas, covered walkways and landscaping.”

Ms Mullen said the funding boost came from the latest funding round for the Queensland Independent Schools Block Grant Authority and the Queensland Catholic Capital Assistance Authority was part of the capital assistance grants program for eligible non-state schools - valued at over $98 million for the 2018-19 financial year.

"Capital grant funds are made available on the recommendations of the two non-state schooling sector Capital Assistance Authorities - the Queensland Catholic Capital Assistance Authority and the Queensland Independent Schools Block Grant Authority.

"The Palaszczuk Government remains committed to ongoing support for non-state schools and I'm pleased that these two local schools have received this much-needed assistance.”