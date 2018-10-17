Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REIQ Ipswich Darren Boettcher.
REIQ Ipswich Darren Boettcher. David Nielsen
Property

City remains a sleeping giant

Darren Hallesy
by
17th Oct 2018 12:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REIQ Zone chairman Darren Boettcher thinks Ipswich continues to be undervalued and represents great value for investors and families, no matter where they are from.

"Like anything, overall the Ipswich market is undervalued. The average price is $320-$330,000, whereas Brisbane is an average of over $640,000," Mr Boettcher said.

"I do believe in the next three to five years Goodna will take off, but so will most of Ipswich. The proximity to Brisbane is so close, and we have everything here plus the new town centres, in Ripley and coming to Yamanto show that the whole city is the sleeping giant.

"I said a few years ago that Eastern Heights was a sleeping giant, and that's gone up 30%. It's up there with the best of them now."

Of the top ten cheapest suburbs in Ipswich, One Mile has shown the most growth, with a 7% growth over the last year.

"One Mile sells well, I've seen the prices go up in the last two years and one of the reasons is Leichhardt used to have a bad name, but that has changed. One Mile is a bit more flood free, and has had a better name. It's incredible how cheap it is over there, and it's starting to take off.

"I sell a lot of property under $300,000 and they normally always go to an investor. The new house and land owners are going to Ripley, Brassall and Springfield. If something sells under $250,000 its about 80% investors.

"An investor won't buy over $350,000, as their return is not there. You can buy a property for $260,000 and get $300 in rent, so that's why these suburbs are so popular with investors. I get people from Sydney with a budget of $450,000 and I say 'Why buy one property, when you can get two'? You can get a lovely home for half a million dollars in Ipswich or two good homes with double the income.

Ipswich's Best Value Suburbs

Position Suburb Median Price Change in last year

1 Goodna $215,000 +1.4%

2 Riverview $237,000 -4.8%

3 Ebbw Vale $237,500 -15.2%

4 Leichhardt $242,875 +2.3%

5 Dinmore $250,000 -1%

6 Gailes $255,000 +0.7%

7 One Mile $262,500 +7.1%

8 East Ipswich $266,750 -1.2%

9 Marburg $270,000 -17.6%

10 Brassall $273,500 -2%

Source: CoreLogic

Related Items

ipswich property property real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Plan for the whole family this storm season

    Plan for the whole family this storm season

    Weather Wild weather preparation advice from SES Ipswich

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:10 AM
    Data reveals this Ipswich suburb is the one to watch

    premium_icon Data reveals this Ipswich suburb is the one to watch

    Property City's best-value suburbs

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:09 AM
    Council sends pair to 'upwards' local government conference

    premium_icon Council sends pair to 'upwards' local government conference

    Council News The conference theme denotes the tough year of local governments

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:05 AM
    'Stolen watches and a gold bar': Dealer faces more charges

    premium_icon 'Stolen watches and a gold bar': Dealer faces more charges

    Crime Dad's day in the dock

    • 17th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners