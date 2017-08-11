City Pride: Your most trusted mechanic

IT'S not easy finding a mechanic you can trust, but tell that to people in Ipswich, who nominated over 20 businesses when we asked you to nominate your most trusted mechanic on Facebook.

It seems there were lots of contenders for the title, but in the end it was Raceview Mechanical who took the gong by a clear margin.

Coming in second place was Racing Evolution in Yamanto and in third MAS Automotive in West Ipswich.

Working for himself for just over 12 months Alan Forsyth runs a tight ship, doing all the work himself alongside his third-year apprentice Joshua Millwood.

"I know quite a few people around town, as I originally started my apprenticeship at 16 in the mid-1990's with Greg Mc Coombe's Mechanical, another good trusted local. Then I worked at Turley's as a mechanic, and eventually decided to go out on my own a year ago," Allan said.

"I enjoy having a business in Ipswich, customer feedback is great and I guess it comes down to the fact I've always wanted to do great quality work at the right price.

"I've lived here all my life, and people in Ipswich want to support local businesses based on convenience and price. Money isn't easy to come by, and that's what we're here for, doing the job at the right price. I really think Ipswich residents are smart shoppers, and they always support a businesss that does the right thing by them.

"Supporting local business means you eventually get friends, and people you can trust in business."

