City Pride sets sights on local business

WHEN you look closely at what makes local economies tick, the answer is small business.

Eyes on Brassall have been in business since 2003 and have been proud tenants at Brassall Shopping Centre since 2007.

Eyes on Brassall's Jane Westaway is proud to be part of a locally owned family business.

"We are a family business, and I think that the difference is that with us, you're supporting a local family not a big multinational that takes money offshore. I get paid a wage like everyone else, and all our staff are local residents.

"Supporting local business means it stops the really big players, especially in our industry, from having a monopoly. Once big companies put smaller operators out of business they will put the price up and nobody gets a choice in anything, and that's across the board for most retailers.

"Small businesses have a more private service, and we can go the extra mile for our customers. You don't get that with the big companies who have shareholders to satisfy.

"Sometimes people want something specific and we have that ability to find it for them at Eyes on Brassall," Jane said.

You too can show support for Ipswich and grab yourself a share of $10,000 in Gift Wallets to spend at over 300 participating businesses.

The first draw for a $2500 voucher is at the end of Week Two, then another $2500 will be won on Week Three, with the big $5000 draw in Week Four.

Have you got your entries in? You can drop off your entry forms in the barrels at Riverlink, Brassall Shopping Centre, or drop them in to the Queensland Times in West Ipswich.

Every shopping trip you make in Ipswich means you are supporting local business and if you win, you can spend that money at any participating City Pride businesses, so the choice is yours!

City Pride - it's all about supporting our local family owned businesses!