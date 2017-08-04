CITY PRIDE POLL: Best coffee in Ipswich

YOU voted and the results have been tallied!

As part of the City Pride campaign we want to know what YOU think about businesses in Ipswich.

This week we asked our Facebook fans where the best place is to get a coffee in Ipswich and you didn't hold back. This year we have a new champion on top of the charts, as Seed Coffee got the most responses to the question of who makes the best coffee in town.

In second place was Zarraffa's in Yamanto, the first of the popular franchises to open in Ipswich. Since then a new store has opened in West Ipswich and soon there will be a third in Booval with rumours of even more to come.

In third place was last year's winner Strictly Coffee, who have a loyal following from their café in the heart of the Ipswich CBD.

Seed Coffee owner Tamara believes the secret to a good coffee is one thing - consistency.

"We put the love into our coffee, we know our regulars and how they like things, and it's all really about keeping things consistent, it's our job to make sure that the coffee you get tomorrow is as good as the one you got today," she said.

"Mornings are our busiest period by far, for about two to three hours we do nothing but takeaway coffee. People also love our raw snacks, we're finding that Ipswich loves to get a coffee and a protein ball to go with it for later."

Congratulations to all the winners in our top ten as voted by QT readers, and thanks everyone for voting.

Follow our Facebook page for details on the next poll, as there are lots more to come during the month-long City Pride promotion period.

BEST COFFEE IN IPSWICH

As voted by Queensland Times readers:

1. Seed Coffee Ipswich

2. Zarraffa's Yamanto

3. Strictly Coffee Ipswich

4. Dark Horse Springfield Lakes

5. Harry's Place Rosewood

6. Tighty Whiteys Ipswich

7. Caffeine Ali Ipswich

8. Merlo Springfield

9. Deanne's Ipswich

10. Tower Central Café Ipswich