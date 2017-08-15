SHOCK! Ipswich's 'Best Pie' poll ends in a draw

Owner Andrew (Robbo) Roberts with pie expert Leanne Wendt and baker Rob Aarts celebrate their win for 'Best Pie in Ipswich'

THERE was a definite shockwave across Ipswich when the votes for the 'Best Pie in Ipswich' poll on Facebook were counted.

After several recounts it was a dead heat between two bakeries.

In no surprise, the Old Fernvale Bakery came top, but for the first time it has to share the title with Robbo's Bakery in Karalee, voted by you as equal first as the makers of the best pies in Ipswich.

While the Old Fernvale Bakery is famous for its pies, and the many, many varieties, Robbo's has concentrated on keep their range small and focussing on quality ingredients.

The gamble seems to have paid off, with the bakery selling out of their freshly-made pies every day and getting a loyal following with customers.

Rob Aarts is the baker with the magic touch who starts work at 4am each day, and he believes that a good pie comes down to two things. A good pastry and quality ingredients.

"I think it's probably the ingredients we put in like quality meat, and make sure everything is spot on.

We have several varieties, the most popular is our cheese and bacon pie. People also love our bacon pies, mushroom pies, mushroom and bacon, steak and kidney pies," Rob said.

"There's no secret recipes with our pastry, we like to keep it nice and crispy. Myself and the other bakers have our technique down to a tee, I'm here at 4am each day and we run out of pies each day."

