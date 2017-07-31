CITY PRIDE: $10,000 is up for grabs

GREAT NEWS:Robyn Bannister-Tyrell from Riverlink gets set for City Pride with help from Jay Jays and Prouds staff.

WHAT would you do with $5000 to spend at local retailers?

For one lucky person, that's what they are going to win, along with two more winners who can spend $2500 each.

With the Queensland Times City Pride campaign, you can get yourself in the draw just by shopping locally and keeping your dollars in Ipswich by getting behind small business.

Any products or services purchased at participating businesses in August will make you eligible to get in the draw for the chance to share in the $10,000 in prizes.

The prize will be split into three draws each worth $2500, $2500, and the big one, a $5000 gift voucher which can be spent with your favourite local businesses.

To be in the draw, just ask for an entry form at one of over 300 local businesses, then get your entry to the Queensland Times, at 260 Brisbane Street in West Ipswich, or drop into the barrels at Riverlink Centre Management and Brassall Shopping Centre.

Every shopping spree can be spent at any participating City Pride business so the choice is yours plus you'll be supporting local retailers!

City Pride encourages residents to support their local community and show that local jobs, local business and local pride mean something here in Ipswich!

Queensland Times General Manager David Box said the campaign is an important driver for local business and a great example of how together we can all get behind our city.

"The City Pride campaign is another example of not only showing support for our city, but keeping our dollars in the hands of locals," Mr Box said. "Small business is not only the heart of our economy in Ipswich, but the number one driver of our nation's economy, so let's show some City Pride and do it for Ipswich!"

He also said the City Pride campaign wouldn't be possible without foundation partners Ipswich City Council, and University of Southern Queensland, along with sponsors Riverlink Shopping Centre, Drakes Supermarkets, St. Mary's College and Brassall Shopping Centre.

