City pays tribute to loyal cop

Tom Bales was recognised with awards for his service to policing shortly before he passed away on June 29. Rob Williams

MORE than 200 family members, friends and police farewelled former Ipswich sergeant Tom Bales yesterday.

Leonard Thomas Bales, better known as Tom, died last Friday afternoon following a battle with motor neurone disease. He was 87 years old.

Central Presbyterian Church Ipswich was packed for yesterday's service, which included many happy and funny memories from members of Tom's immediate family, including his children and grandchildren.

Ipswich Inspector Mick Trezise also spoke of Tom's long service to the QPS, which began all the way back in 1958.

By 1959 Tom was back serving in Ipswich, and he remained in the area for several years, including stints at Rosewood and Gatton, until he was promoted to sergeant at Julia Creek Station in 1978.

Wanting to be back with his family, Tom returned to Ipswich Station in 1980, serving out his remaining seven years here.

Inspector Mick Trezise talks about the policing career of Tom Bales at his funeral in Ipswich yesterday. Cordell Richardson

In his final weeks alive, the QPS rewarded Tom with the National Police Service Medal and Queensland Police Service Medal for diligent service.

Daughter Susan said she'd never seen her dad look so proud.

A contingent of Ipswich police formed a procession outside the church following the service.

In his younger years, Tom was a passionate sportsman who represented Blackstone Rovers in soccer but also found time to play baseball and tennis. In later years, he owned a holiday house at Burrum Heads where his adoring family would often spend their time off.