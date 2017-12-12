City newsagency among lucky lotto hotspots

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: North Ipswich News owner Narda Collins and staff Bernie Miller and Jodie Jenkyn have sold two first division Lotto prizes this year.

NARDA Collins hopes the old saying "everything comes in threes" will ring true for the customers of North Ipswich News.

The latest Lotto hotspots have revealed the Queensland postcodes that sold the most division one winning entries during the past 12 months and her business was among them after selling two division one winning entries.

"Over 27 years we have had about six winners, one of them was a store syndicate," Narda said.

The Lott is expecting a surge of interest in the $30 Million Megadraw on Saturday December 30, so customers are advised to get in early.

But Narda says she knows some customers will intentionally avoid an early purchase.

"They line up, if we close at 6pm they get here right on 6pm to get the last ticket," she said.

"Some people think the last ticket sold is lucky."

Between December 1 last year and November 30, Queensland lottery players won 105 division one prizes and pocketed more than $303.5 million in division one prize money.

Queensland had the third highest number of division one wins nationally, and the state had Australia's highest amount of division one prizemoney.

This was helped by the fact that some of the country's biggest jackpots during this time - including a Powerball prize of $55 million - were won in Queensland.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said 63 millionaires were created across Queensland during the 12-month period.

Springwood proved the most fruitful suburb for Queensland lotto customers, with four division one winning entries sold.