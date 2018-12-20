City move was for kids

THE DECISION to relocate from the central western Queensland town of Jericho to Ipswich was a difficult one at the time, but it came to be one Jeff and Kath Newsome were glad they made.

Jeff was a dedicated stockman, or 'ringer' as he calls it, who met his future wife at a cousin's wedding.

"I was a stockman and she was from sheep country at Barcaldine,” Jeff said.

"I had to change from cattle to sheep, but lucky I had the greatest dad of all time who taught me a lot about the bush and I had no trouble adjusting.”

Kath was a nurse at the time but stopped working for a while after the couple married at St Finnian's Catholic Church on December 21, 1958; about 18 months after they started going out.

"They told us it wouldn't last because I was 18 and she was only 17 at the time,” Jeff recalled.

"Most of the people who said that are dead now so our marriage has outlasted them.”

Jeff and Kath Newsome on their wedding day in 1958. Andrew Korner

The couple had a honeymoon in Brisbane before Jeff spent some time working on a property in Dirranbandi.

As they returned to the life they were accustomed to up at Jericho, they were faced with the question of what to do when it was time for children Raymond, Bernie and Eileen to further their education.

"I was doing Raymond's schooling by correspondence,” Kath said.

"The classes would come in the mail from Rockhampton and you would send the kids' work back again.”

School started to go by the wayside as Raymond and young Bernie decided they'd rather be out working the horses and cattle with their old man.

Somewhat reluctantly, they moved to Ipswich.

Despite missing the stockman's life, Jeff worked a couple of jobs before landing a good-paying role as leading hand in the construction of the turbine area at Swanbank B power station.

It allowed the family to build their own home at One Mile, where they lived happily for more than 20 years.

Later down the track, Jeff and Kath ran a couple of successful butcher shops in Booval and One Mile.

Jeff was also a keen videographer and once picked up and Australian Bridal Association award for one of his videos.

In later life, Kath suffered ill health and at one stage Jeff was working full time while caring for Kath and the family home.

Jeff suffered a stroke eight years ago and now those roles are reversed, with Kath keeping watch over her husband.

"It is important to communicate and always share the workload,” Jeff said of the secret to a successful marriage.

"We both had very good parents. They were strict but also fair and we have tried to do the same with our own children.”

Jeff and Kath have seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.