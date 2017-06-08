City looks back on the Pisasale years

APPETITE: Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale tucks into a sausage at Ipswich State High School on election day 2016, he later received 87% of the vote.

PAUL was always there, unfailingly supporting lively community events, without fail.

Paul was always so involved in promoting and supporting Ipswich subjects, whether Labor or Liberal or other and was so sincere in all his liaisons with everybody.

Paul, you will be sincerely missed and long remembered.

May God richly bless you, Paul.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba

Opportunity for positive change

I TRUST that somewhere out there in the Ipswich business community is a public spirited person intending to stand for the position of mayor on the Ipswich City Council.

It would be beneficial to have a political clean-skin come in with fresh ideas and energy to push forward a vision for the city.

For years we've had a city with a CBD that looks like skid row, with outer suburbs that have been overdeveloped with small block housing. It's time for a change for the better.

PHIL GREENHILL

Bellbird Park

Thanks for 26 great years Paul Pisasale

In 1991, you became a councillor of Ipswich.

And in 2017,

You have resigned and closed that chapter in your book.

In this time you have given so much to the community and to its people.

It's our city,

Our town,

Own people

And our pride.

You have always been there,

You have always been there in good times and in bad times.

You dedicated your work,

To your family and friends

And the whole of Ipswich.

You're not just Paul to this community.

To many of us Ipswich People

You are a hero with no cape.

Your always out and about in the community and always offering help to those that need it most.

It's sad to see you resign as Mayor of Ipswich. But I am happy that your putting your health and your family first.

I hope you can take a holiday and relax a little and enjoy some quality time with your family.

What you have written in the book of Ipswich is in Permanent Marker and we are proud of what you have done for Our City.

Thanks for been Our Mayor and for all the work you have done to help make Ipswich a Better, Brighter and stronger City.

NATALIE SPRINGALL

Ripley