City lets feet do the talking

Andrew Korner
| 5th May 2017 12:00 PM
SOLIDARITY: A strong contingent marches to raise awareness of domestic and family violence in Ipswich.
SOLIDARITY: A strong contingent marches to raise awareness of domestic and family violence in Ipswich. David Nielsen

THE PEOPLE of Ipswich took a stand against domestic and family violence with a march through the CBD this week.

The strong showing of about 130 members of the community was bolstered by a heavy police and local politician contingent, exhibiting solidarity behind the central message of this year's march - Not Now, Not Ever.

Domestic Violence Action Centre operations manager Rebecca Shearman said the Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence was all about getting the message out that domestic violence was an problem that affected everyone.

 

Ipswich state MP Jennifer Howard, Shinead Cunningham and Gabrielle Borggaard from DVAC and Mayor Paul Pisasale put their hand prints on the "Not Now, Not Ever” sign before the march.
Ipswich state MP Jennifer Howard, Shinead Cunningham and Gabrielle Borggaard from DVAC and Mayor Paul Pisasale put their hand prints on the "Not Now, Not Ever” sign before the march. David Nielsen

 

"We were really pleased to see so many members of the community involved, as well as the police, local councillors and our state and federal members of parliament," Ms Shearman said.

"There are a number of challenges we continue to face in Ipswich, first and foremost is the sheer volume of cases of domestic violence we see here."

The DVAC centre alone has received more than 1000 calls for assistance between January and March this year.

Ms Shearman said the vast majority of those calls were coming from women who had experienced some form of domestic violence.

"Ipswich also has the third busiest court in Queensland and our counselling programs are at capacity with people on waiting lists much of the time," she said.

"Community understanding is getting better, but a lot of people still think the term domestic violence only relates to physical assault. It can also include controlling, obsessive and jealous behaviour.

"People also need to understand that it is hard for a woman to leave a violent relationship for several reasons."

The march was preceded by a presentation from Ipswich high school students who are working on a domestic violence-themed stage performance.

The students are rehearsing for a one-off live performance at the Ipswich Civic Centre in July.

Topics:  domestic and family violence dvac

