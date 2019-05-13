Menu
The former Metropole Hotel is being re-named to the Ipswich Central Hotel.
City hotel and nightclub to reopen

Navarone Farrell
13th May 2019 5:07 PM
THIRSTY punters in the CBD, never-fear, there will soon be another place to grab a beer.

But the new owners of Ipswich Central Hotel - the former Metropole Hotel - are keeping many details about its grand reopening secret squirrel, including their identities.

The QT can reveal the pub will be reopen in time for the Ipswich Cup after a few soft launches.

The new owners said they would be promoting these launches through Facebook as competitions.

The refurbished hotel will also host the male revues which formerly featured at Charlie's Bar and Kitchen, DJs, a functions room catering to buck's and hen's parties as well as other events and live music.

Renovations have been under way since Easter but have ramped up in the past two weeks.

Punters strolling through the CBD will begin to notice the changes to the façade of the hotel, which will see the return of nightlife to Ipswich's CBD with a two-night a week nightclub.

The Metropole closed its previous incarnation in May, 2018.

The hotel was listed with Ray White commercial for $1.5 million and is one of Ipswich's most recognisable buildings.

The hotel was built in 1906 and designed by renowned architect George Brockwell Gill.

The two-storey hotel has undergone various renovations for a modern bistro, outdoor cafe and beer garden, lounge bar and nightclub and is still a good example of a Federation hotel, displaying fine detailing evidence of its original design.

Predominantly of brick construction, the building has recently been re-stumped and joists replaced.

For more information on the Ipswich Central Hotel, visit their Facebook page.

