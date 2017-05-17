City flies rainbow flag to fight discrimination

RAINBOW FLAG: Hannah Hyatt, Jacob Ducat and Eloise Swales from Headspace fly the flag for International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

THE rainbow flag has been hoisted high at key spots all over the region today to fight ongoing discrimination against the gay community.

Councils, community organisations and universities have raised the flag for IDAHOT, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

IDAHOT is celebrated world-wide every year on May 17 and was marked this morning at Ipswich Library with the raising of the rainbow flag.

Although the day is designed to celebrate acceptance, it serves to raise awareness of the discrimination still present against the LGBTIQ community.

IDAHOT stands for International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

It is celebrated world-wide on May 17 each year.

It is the largest LGBTI solidarity event to take place throughout the globe with over 1,000 events taking place in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Major international institutions like the United Nations and European Union mark the day annually.

Same-sex relationships are still illegal in 72 countries.

About 5 billion people that is 70% of the world population live under laws and regulations that limit freedom of expression around sexual orientation and gender identity.

87% of World countries are moving towards stronger social approval of homosexual behaviour.

Same-sex marriage is recognised in 22 countries.

Source: dayagainsthomop hobia.org

Headspace Ipswich youth reference group member Eloise Swales said the mental health organisation offered a number of fitness, social and counselling support services specifically for members of the gay community.

The 23-year-old grew up in Ipswich and said certain parts of the community were still ignorant to how discrimination negatively affected young LGBTIQ people.

She said a lack of inclusion and recognition was also a form of discrimination.

"I grew up around Riverview and I'm bisexual," Ms Swales said.

"I think people often fee like if there's nothing overt happening, it's not discrimination.

"There is a lot of snickering, bullying and people still making a joke out of being gay and kids don't realise that hurts LGBTIQ people."

Ms Swales said even she had preconceived ideas about what it meant to be bi when she was young.

"I didn't come out in school. I had a perception that people who were bi were sl*ts and attention seekers. I wasn't either of those things so I didn't think I could be bi," she said.

"Headspace gives me the opportunity now to be myself."

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays committee member Janet Berry said IDAHOT was a day of acceptance.

As a mum with a gay son, the PFLAG Ipswich member said it was also a day for families to support their loved ones who may have been discriminated against for their sexuality.

"The flag is to remind us all that bullying and discrimination still exists in Queensland," she said.

"LGBTIQ people represent 15% of the community. The more we can to do remind the government, local council and the wider community that those 15% need to be treated equally the better."

The flag flew proudly at all three USQ campuses in Toowoomba, Ipswich and Springfield to show the university's support of the LGBTIQ community and the USQ Ally Network.

Somerset Council raised the rainbow flag yesterday. Contributed

Scenic Rim and Somerset councils also raised the rainbow flag yesterday.

"Scenic Rim is an inclusive community and this Council seeks to reflect the values of its residents in its words and deeds," Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said.

"Our community is one which believes intolerance and discrimination have no place in modern society, so our first premise must be respect and inclusiveness across our community."

For more information on what support Headspace Ipswich has to offer visit headspace.org.au.