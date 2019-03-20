City Deal set to deliver cash for future projects

BETTER infrastructure, transport and economic prosperity is tipped for Ipswich after all three levels of government agreed to the Southeast Queensland City Deal.

This week the 20-year vision was cemented when Federal Minister for Cities Alan Tudge, Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Chair of the Southeast Queensland Council of Mayors Graham Quirk co-signed the Statement of Intent.

The deal is expected to unlock the huge potential of the region, ensuring its successful economic future for generations to come.

Mr Tudge said the statement outlined the shared vision of the governments to drive investment and improve liveability in the region.

"Southeast Queensland is experiencing one of the highest rates of population growth in Australia," he said.

"This City Deal enables the three levels of government to develop long term plans to cater for this growth."

In Ipswich major transport projects and more state and federal government investment could be allocated through the city deal.

The southeast's deal will be the third in Queensland following the establishment of the Townsville City Deal and Hinkler Regional Deal.

Ms Trad said the deal was a unique opportunity for all three levels of government to work together to unlock the region's potential.

"Southeast Queensland was growing rapidly and we need all governments to work together to make sure our infrastructure is fit for the future," Ms Trad said.

"That's why the Queensland Government has been championing a City Deal for the southeast for a number of years.

"It is great to now have all three levels of government on board so that we can get this deal done."