City celebrates two Qld titles in 90th anniversary

VICTORIOUS Ipswich vigoro captain Clare Gillett summed up the city's latest twin state titles success perfectly.

"We might not be the biggest sport but there's definitely a lot of quality in our game,'' Gillett said.

Senior 1 skipper Gillett and Ipswich Veterans 1 leader Kerryn Graham were among players named in Queensland honorary teams after both representative sides won Sunday's finals.

It was a fitting double as Ipswich Vigoro Association players, officials and supporters acknowledge their 90th anniversary this season.

"When we are celebrating an anniversary like that, it shows that vigoro is still alive and strong in Ipswich especially,'' Gillett said.

"It's a credit to everybody involved.''

Ipswich's Senior 1 combination only lost match over the weekend - against Townsville - before securing a first-innings victory over the same team in the title decider at Boonah.

In a tight Veterans competition, Ipswich accounted for home team Fassifern in the final, also on the first innings.

"The quality of vigoro in Ipswich is second to none really,'' Gillett said, praising the commitment of Ipswich players in both sides.

"Especially in the recent years and it shows at state titles.

"The skill level and the commitment is shining through.

"They were tough competitions.''

Ipswich's Senior 1 team qualified for the final after outright wins over Cairns and Townsville, along with securing first innings points against Fassifern during the round robin competition.

Ipswich scored 81 in the final, wrapping up the title after dismissing Townsville for 48.

After top scoring with 44, Gillett praised bowlers Megan Packer and Kassy Stephens for fine performances across the weekend.

Packer's hauls included 6/9 against Cairns and 6/12 against Townsville.

Packer was selected in the Queensland honorary side along with Gillett, wicketkeeper Andrea Kruger, Deanne Lawrie and Karen Devin.

Joining Graham in the Veterans state honorary side were Ailsa Martin, Naomi Schaper, Tracey Harrington and Lee Scudds.

Martin snared 5/6, including a hat-trick, against Cairns on Friday.

Gillett also praised Boonah authorities for getting the fields up to a good standard after the drought and recent rain.

"It was a great atmosphere and the playing surface was really good too,'' she said.

"It was great that the fields were green and really well to play on and the rain held off, which was good.

"We were very lucky to get all the games in.''