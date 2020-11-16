City buyers chase premium Lockyer sites

ONE of the Valley‘s newest housing estates is almost sold out as more people make dreaming about a tree change a reality.

Sales consultant Mathew Clark, from QM properties, said more people working from home has resulted in families moving from the city to the country, and establish themselves on larger blocks.

Plainland Meadows estate nears completion. Photo: Hugh Suffell

Meadows at Plainland, a new acreage estate located off the Laidley-Plainland Road, is almost sold out.

Some residents have begun to move into their new homes, while others start their build.

Plainland Meadows estate nears completion. Photo: Hugh Suffell

Mr Clark said a range of demographics were taking up the opportunity to purchase premium acreage sites that are only an hour from Brisbane’s CBD and minutes from a range of facilities and services.

Plainland is fast establishing itself as an important hub in the Lockyer Valley for residents and businesses.

A new Bunnings store that is set to open in the second quarter of 2021 will employ 400 locals, boosting the Lockyer Valley economy.

Other draw cards include the new Sophia Catholic College, which is set to open its doors at the start of the new school year.

Mr Clark said it was clear why the estate had been so popular, pointing to the range of new developments coming to the suburb.

He said more people are chasing an affordable lifestyle, with lots of inquiries and sales coming from residents in Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

Plainland Meadows estate nears completion. Photo: Hugh Suffell

Acreage sites started at $165,000 and house and land packages from $340,000.

Plainland Meadows estate nears completion. Photo: Hugh Suffell

Mr Clark said there had been strong interest in the remaining lots and had received multiple offers from buyers last weekend.