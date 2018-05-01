City business supplies simulators to Westpac rescue choppers

Chris and Charles du Plessis of Geosim Technologies inside its AW139 simulator.

INSIDE a small commercial shed in Ipswich is a simulation business helping to train the nation's rescue and civilian pilots.

Geosim Technologies has set several world firsts in the aviation simulator industry.

Under managing director Charles du Plessis, Geosim has manufactured flight simulators, in the sub-$200,000 category, for small aviation training schools.

It has signed a contract with Westpac to deliver simulators for its helicopter search and rescue bases in New South Wales.

Geosim has been around since 2002 and worked from the Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre's Turley St incubator site for about four years.

Mr du Plessis said one simulator would go to the Westpac chopper's Lismore base with the potential for two others to be sent elsewhere.

He said the contract would put another ten employees on contracts with Geosim - in addition to its four full-time and six part-time staff.

"We've been a pioneer in simulators with a lot of world firsts," he said.

Two simulators, the 802 and AW139, are unique in the southern hemisphere, with nothing else like it.

Mr du Plessis said the 802 simulator, as a popular crop-dusting and emergency services aircraft, could help farmers.

As the AW139 chopper becomes the standard for emergency services, Mr du Plessis expected his company's workload to increase.

While Geosim's innovation continues, Mr du Plessis was concerned about the future of the business at its small Ipswich shed.

If the Ipswich City Council asks the 14 tenants at the site to pay full commercial rates, Mr du Plessis said he would be forced to look elsewhere.

He said a bigger premises was already on the cards, but said now was a poor time for uncertainty around its shed.

"This is one of the few incubators in Ipswich that is actually working," he said.

"I want Andrew Antoniolli to come down here and start realising that with small businesses, don't shut down what is working.

"Give us some money so we can improve these facilities."

From his Ipswich shed, Mr du Plessis and his team have built contacts and could soon export simulator products to Japan, Singapore and Europe.

"On one hand we've got the State Government, under Palaszczuk, really rooting for us," he said.

"On the other hand we have local government, under the Ipswich City Council, and they are trying to shut us down."