City bunkers down for frosty start to winter weekend

WE said brrr it's cold in here, it must be the Ipswich atmosphere.

Residents should be prepared for the first winter weekend of the year to pack a punch with temperatures expected to drop to 4C on Saturday night.

Much like most of May, overnight minimums are expected to drop well below the June minimum average of 11C. Typically, day time temperatures reach on average 21.5C.

Sunday night will be the warmest for the weekend, chilling off to a frosty 6C.

Light morning frost is expected on Saturday.

Day time maximums will struggle to reach the mid 20s all weekend, reaching 25C on Sunday and only 23C on Saturday.

In Gatton, temperatures will drop down to 4C on Saturday and 7C on Sunday, reaching 23C and 24C during the day.

Light frost is also expected in Gatton on Saturday morning.

Boonah will be even cooler on Saturday, reaching 3C on Saturday and 6C on Sunday, heating up to 22C and 23C during the day.

In Springfield, the coldest part of the weekend will drop down to 4C on Saturday, 6C on Sunday and day time maximums will reach 22C and 24C.