Council-owned entity in talks over city bowling alley

EFFORTS to bring a bowling alley to Ipswich remain ongoing almost a year after Mayor Andrew Antoniolli revealed he would have a crack at the challenge.

Ipswich has been starved of a premier bowling alley since 2011, when muddy floodwaters rose to claim homes, businesses and Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba.

In December last year, Cr Antoniolli revealed Ipswich City Council was again in discussions to facilitate an alley operator, probably in the redeveloped central business district.

At the time, Cr Antoniolli said it would "ultimately come down to reaching a commercial agreement between all parties that is beneficial to the city".

Cr Antoniolli's involvement in negotiations ended prematurely when he was charged with seven counts of fraud on May 2, forcing him to stand aside as mayor.

It is understood Ipswich City Properties picked up the mantle. A spokeswoman for the council-owned entity said negotiations regarding a bowling alley were ongoing, but would not reveal details.

"Ipswich City Properties is in discussions with a diverse range of potential entertainment, retail and hospitality providers including bowling alley operators," she said.

"While these conversations and negotiations are ongoing, Ipswich City Properties cannot release any details as they are commercial-in-confidence.

"Announcements will be made when any new lease arrangement is confirmed."

Luring a bowling alley back to Ipswich has been the goal of successive leaders. In 2016, former mayor Paul Pisasale said attracting a bowling alley to Ipswich was "one of his top priorities".

Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland has thrown its support behind the proposal to return to the region.