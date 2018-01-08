City blood stocks are desperate

DONATE NOW: Blood Service mascot Billy Blood Drop is looking for some "bloody buddies” to help fill vacant chairs at the Ipswich Blood Donor Centre this month.

THE Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service is looking for a number of people to roll up their sleeves and donate life saving blood and plasma before stocks run low.

The Red Cross is desperate to find 10 whole blood donors and five plasma donors who can give blood at the Ipswich donor centre as soon as possible.

Service spokesperson Sandee Thompson said she was hoping to continue the momentum from the holiday break, where many volunteers dropped into the Riverlink facility to donate.

"Thank you to those wonderful people from the Ipswich community who rolled up their sleeves and gave blood during the festive season, because your gift has helped to save lives," she said.

"But as a new year begins, our need for regular blood donations to help meet patient needs continues.

"What better way to inspire your team than to set a blood donation goal or challenge as part of the Blood Service's Red25 program?"

The RED25 program is aimed at uniting workplaces, community groups, schools and universities across the country to save lives through blood donations.

Together, Red25 members work towards ensuring that 25 per cent of Australia's blood donations are secured.

Football players from the Ipswich Jets recently signed up to donate through Red25.

The Ipswich Blood Donor Centre is located on Level 1 of the Riverlink Medical Centre. Phone 131495 or visit www.donateblood.com.au.