Citrus fantastic quality as autumn brings cool days

WE ARE experiencing cooler Autumn weather and mostly clear conditions this week, so the Brisbane Produce Market is heaving with produce that's fantastic quality and value.

Citrus fruits are a stand-out, with lemons, limes, and Imperial mandarins all in good supply, along with the Queensland-grown Navel oranges that have just started to appear.

You'll also find great buying in avocados, bananas, quince, pomegranate, rhubarb, Toowoomba-grown silverbeet, and Terry Sweet Persimmons.

You'll notice all the apple varieties vying for your attention on the shelves; Royal Galas are now coming from Tasmania and Victoria as the Stanthorpe season draws to a close. Although it's most famous for its apples, Stanthorpe is also a big supplier of strawberries: they'll be available for another fortnight before the Sunshine Coast strawberries emerge.

Seasonal changes are also bringing new varieties to your shelves: Josephine pears are replacing William, Crimson red grapes are taking over where the Thompsons are soon to leave off, and Autumn Giant and Kaso plums are the best and last of the stone fruit.

There's a long list of great value vegies this week: cabbages, capsicum, cauliflower, eggplant, garlic, ginger, rosemary, zucchini, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes are all in plentiful supply.

Beans, cucumbers, corn, and sweet potato all represent bargain buying.

Even broccoli, which has had a chequered run this year, is back in a big way.

Two pricier vegetables this week are snow peas (average supplies) and mushrooms, with producers experiencing some failed crops this year. Although still in good supply, pumpkins may start to increase in price with the cooler months ahead.

This week's top picks is corn.

Look for a green husk, plump kernels, and silky tassels, then store in the fridge with the husk on, if possible.

For a Mexican-style side dish, serve cooked corn with a zesty sauce combining 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup of grated parmesan, a dash of olive oil, and the zest of 1/2 lime.

For an adults-only version, add sea salt, cayenne pepper, sweet smoked paprika and chipotle sauce.

