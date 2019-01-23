Menu
CHAMPION: For her work with the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, Vanessa Fowler was named Citizen of the Year at Ipswich City Council's Australia Day Awards.
Council News

Citizens of the year revealed in Australia Day Awards

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Jan 2019 1:50 PM

A WOMAN'S effort to turn the tragic circumstances of her sister's murder into a national crusade for change has earned Vanessa Fowler an Australia Day Award.

Ms Fowler, the chairwoman of the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, is Ipswich's Citizen of the Year.

She was thrust into the national spotlight when her sister Allison was murdered by her husband in 2012.

Since the tragedy, Ms Fowler has helped grow the foundation, which improves education and awareness of domestic and family violence in Australia.

Ms Fowler is also an Ipswich Junior Grammar School teacher.

She was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year for 2019 at the annual Ipswich Australia Day Awards held at North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Saturday.

She has raised awareness with a Strive to be Kind Day at Ipswich Junior Grammar School and in the community.

 

Senior Citizen Doug Abbot and Young Citizen of the Year Keiran McLeod at Ipswich City Council's Australia Day Awards.
The annual Australia Day awards celebrate inspiring role models and events in the Ipswich community.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello congratulated all winners.

He said nominees were tremendous ambassadors for Ipswich.

"All are outstanding achievers who are contributing to our community in an exceptional way," he said.

Young Citizen of the Year was Kieran McLeod, Doug Abbot the Senior Citizen of the Year, Cultural Award of the Year went to Arthur Frame, the Spirit Award of Ipswich was awarded to Jacqueline Connelly and Having Your Voice was the Event of the Year.

 

Arthur Frame with the Cultural Award of the Year at Ipswich City Council's Australia Day Awards.
allison baden-clay australia day awards greg chemello ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

