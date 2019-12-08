Menu
Police were called to Connors Rd after bystanders performed a citizen's arrest for a man who allegedly tried to flee the scene after crashing an alleged stolen car.
CITIZEN’S ARREST: Man facing 11 charges held in custody

Ashley Pillhofer
8th Dec 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 4:07 PM
A MAN who was tied up in a dramatic citizen's arrest has been charged will 11 offences.

But, a police spokeswoman said there could be more charges to come.

The 24-year-old man spent the night at the Mackay watchhouse overnight and is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man was taken into custody yesterday in Paget after an allegedly stolen ute rammed another car on Connors Rd about 10am.

Members of the public held the man down before police arrived at the scene where he was then arrested.

Senior Sergeant Dave Parnell yesterday said the man was known to police and had allegedly "clocked up" a number of other offence over a series of days.

The man was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and more.

Police were yet to speak with a woman was trapped in the black dual cab ute.

She was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in handcuffs on Saturday but was not able to be questioned as she was "unconscious".

She has not been charged.

 

 

