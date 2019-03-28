Toowoomba man files injury claim with circus after fall

SAFETY FIRST: Maurice Blackburn lawyer Samantha Walker with Greg Byrnes who claims he fell more than two metres while working at a circus in Toowoomba.

SAFETY FIRST: Maurice Blackburn lawyer Samantha Walker with Greg Byrnes who claims he fell more than two metres while working at a circus in Toowoomba. Kevin Farmer

A TOOWOOMBA man who claims he shattered his heel falling 2.5m while dismantling a circus grandstand is seeking compensation from the business and speaking out for better safety on worksites.

Greg Byrnes, 46, answered a Gumtree ad for work packing up Circus Rio tent in Toowoomba last June when he claims he stepped on an unsecured piece of ply and fell to the ground, landing heavily on his foot.

Mr Byrnes has lodged a public liability claim seeking compensation for medical expenses and loss of income as a result of the injury which he said had changed his view of safety on worksites.

"I knew immediately that something wasn't right," he said in an interview with The Chronicle.

As his foot immediately swelled, he was taken to hospital X-rayed which he claims showed he had shattered his heel.

"I was in a moon boot for eight weeks with no weight bearing at all," he said.

"I've never had an injury like it in my life, and hope to never have it again."

Lawyer Samantha Walker, of Maurice Blackburn, said Mr Byrnes was entitled to compensation from Circus Rio.

"He's entitled to be compensated for his injuries, and that includes his past and future medical expenses, his income loss because he was due to start a job the very next day and he hasn't been able to return to work, and his pain and suffering," she said.

"We have lodged, on his behalf, a claim on Circus Rio and unfortunately Circus Rio has ignored all our correspondence to date.

"I think there was a choice to have someone come on from a Gumtree ad perhaps under the assumption there would be a lesser responsibility or duty owed to that person, when that's actually not the case."

Circus Rio was approached for comment but none was received by deadline.